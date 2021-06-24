First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after buying an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

