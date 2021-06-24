First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

