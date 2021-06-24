FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Trading Down 5.6%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s share price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.80 and last traded at $77.80. 2,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

