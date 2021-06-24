FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lifted by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,028 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $9,952,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 31,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,227. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

