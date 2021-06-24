Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,629. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

