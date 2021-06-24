Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.60.
Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,629. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.10.
In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
