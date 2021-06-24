Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.73. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.