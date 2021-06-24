Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

