Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £139.55 ($182.32) and last traded at £139.55 ($182.32). 258,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 297,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at £136.30 ($178.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLTR. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £163.45 ($213.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 492.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £138.89.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

