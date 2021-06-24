Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of F opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

