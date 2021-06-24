Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

Shares of FTNT opened at $240.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $242.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

