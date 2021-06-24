Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.69

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 1610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.