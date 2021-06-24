Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

