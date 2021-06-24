Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

TSE:FVI opened at C$6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

