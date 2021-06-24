Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Howard J. Morgan Sells 78,419 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $232,120.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forward Industries stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $29.96 million, a P/E ratio of 301.30 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

