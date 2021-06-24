Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Sells $123,800.00 in Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

