Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 268,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

