Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 121,854 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Lowe’s Companies worth $828,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

