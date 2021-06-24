Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,216,424 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Twilio worth $1,023,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $389.62. 39,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

