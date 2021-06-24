Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,532,823 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $962,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 158,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.