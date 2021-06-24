Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 169,456 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,456 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,557,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 92,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.71. 1,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $466.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

