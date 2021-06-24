Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,870,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023,553 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 86.21% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,381,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 808.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 325,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 289,987 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter.

FLCB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,281. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36.

