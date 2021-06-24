Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

