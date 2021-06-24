Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and $9.26 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00605451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077697 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.