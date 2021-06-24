Frontier Hits Market Cap of $25.15 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Frontier has a market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

