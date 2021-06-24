FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) versus GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Head-To-Head Survey

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FuelCell Energy and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 GrafTech International 0 0 3 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.07%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Volatility and Risk

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 5.03, meaning that its share price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84% GrafTech International 33.96% -102.08% 28.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and GrafTech International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 43.05 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -39.42 GrafTech International $1.22 billion 2.58 $434.37 million $1.62 7.28

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GrafTech International beats FuelCell Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

