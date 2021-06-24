Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $1,346,780.12 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $1,346,780.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 568.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.