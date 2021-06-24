FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

