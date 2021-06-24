FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on K. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

