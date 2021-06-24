FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Insiders have sold a total of 70,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,116 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

