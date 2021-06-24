G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,311. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

