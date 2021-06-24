Gabrielle Sulzberger Purchases 21,084 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CERE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
