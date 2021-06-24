Gabrielle Sulzberger Purchases 21,084 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CERE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 226,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

