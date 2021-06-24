Garmin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

