Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 161.04 ($2.10). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 160.60 ($2.10), with a volume of 243,430 shares.

GENL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £446.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.11.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

