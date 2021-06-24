Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $498.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.80 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43. Genesco has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

