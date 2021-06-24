Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,138 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Ralph Lauren worth $108,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RL opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

