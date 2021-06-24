Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $107,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

