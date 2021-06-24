Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $102,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

