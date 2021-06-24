Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $110,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

