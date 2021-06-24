Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Chemed worth $99,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $481.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.93.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

