George Carrara Sells 2,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

BBW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

