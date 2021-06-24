George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 595 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ULTA stock opened at $341.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.