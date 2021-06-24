Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Getinge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getinge $3.25 billion 2.92 $353.05 million $1.57 23.78

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon MedSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A Getinge 11.06% 18.66% 8.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nexeon MedSystems and Getinge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 10.06, indicating that its share price is 906% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getinge beats Nexeon MedSystems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon MedSystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

