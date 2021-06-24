Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.87

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

