Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.18 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $25.28 million and $14.18 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.