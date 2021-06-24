Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $14.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $60.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $480.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

