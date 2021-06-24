GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Sell Rating at Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,535.80 ($20.07).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,409.20 ($18.41) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,361.51. The company has a market cap of £70.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.