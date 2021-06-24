Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Down 3%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 1,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 265,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

