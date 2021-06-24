Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.20. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 3,457 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $392.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

