Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of GSAT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 483.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 714,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 592,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
