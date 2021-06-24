Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 483.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 714,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 592,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.