Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

